Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $554,000 Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 558.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in América Móvil by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 234,220 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in América Móvil by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

América Móvil stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

