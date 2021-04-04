Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,297,318 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $250,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.59. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $90.66.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.