Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

NYSE HD traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,531. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.00 and a 52-week high of $308.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

