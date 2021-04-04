Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,591 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 0.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,606,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,533,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

