1,768 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $100.99. 2,211,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

