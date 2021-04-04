Dumac Inc. Makes New Investment in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. 1Life Healthcare accounts for about 0.9% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 227.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,082 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 256.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 243.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 985,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEM stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $41.23. 924,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $856,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,482.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,196 shares of company stock valued at $40,742,737 over the last 90 days.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

