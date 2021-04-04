Dumac Inc. Invests $3.49 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 2.7% of Dumac Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 776.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165,615 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,430.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,119. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.38 and a 200-day moving average of $412.15.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

