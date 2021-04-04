Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,156 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,452,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 156,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 33,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Black Hills stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

