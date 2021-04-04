Beetle Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $348,854.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $459,991.07 and $348,854.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 260,439,320 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BEETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.