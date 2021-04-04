Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.44. The company had a trading volume of 715,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,317. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

