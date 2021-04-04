Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 410 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.95. 1,902,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,495. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average of $100.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

