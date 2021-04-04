QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,334 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.20 on Friday, hitting $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,069,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,830,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.