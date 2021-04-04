Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 272,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 945.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 514,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,916,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period.

Shares of FPXI traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 343,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,723. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.11 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22.

