Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.62. 215,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $96.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

