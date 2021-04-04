Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 125,106 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,106 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,458,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,985,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,730,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,530,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,099,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,732. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53.

