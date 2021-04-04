RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 2,130 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,130 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

