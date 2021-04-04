Perpetual Investment Management Limited Acquires New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,453,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,111,000 after buying an additional 162,566 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $192.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $96.10 and a one year high of $192.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

