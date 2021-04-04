Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,392,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

