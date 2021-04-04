Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,365,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Facebook makes up 1.9% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Facebook by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 95,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Facebook by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 232,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,404,000 after buying an additional 140,391 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $298.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $850.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

