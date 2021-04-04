6,040,100 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,040,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Norges Bank owned 0.92% of Accenture as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $126,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after buying an additional 303,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $655,246,000 after acquiring an additional 212,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $278.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.50. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $148.28 and a 1-year high of $281.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.68.

Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

