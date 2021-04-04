SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $790,000 in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Longview Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGVW. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Longview Acquisition news, Director Larry Robbins purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:LGVW traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,252. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $24.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.04.

Longview Acquisition Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

