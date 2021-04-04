Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.2% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,611. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average of $99.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $68.73 and a 52-week high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.