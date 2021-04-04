Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the third quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Integer by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

ITGR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,911. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.80 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

