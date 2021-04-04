Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 283,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,299,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of La-Z-Boy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 814,871 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157,755 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 463,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,187,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. 227,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,380. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

