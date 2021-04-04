Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 20.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 966,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.