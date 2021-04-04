PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Position Cut by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of PDC Energy worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. 657,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,497. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

