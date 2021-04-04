Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mercury General accounts for 1.9% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Mercury General worth $14,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,221,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercury General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $26,581,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $61.57. 218,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,089. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $65.98.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

