SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,038,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048 shares during the period.

VLUE stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.