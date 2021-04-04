SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $918,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $298.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.66. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $134.49 and a 52 week high of $300.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

