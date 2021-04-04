SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

