Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $143.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $143.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

