Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Price Target at $94.33

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

DY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 28.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

