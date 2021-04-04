Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 415.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.