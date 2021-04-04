Odyssey Price Up 37% This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 37% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00076017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.01 or 0.00312926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00766736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00091474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028469 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016638 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

