Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. MSCI makes up approximately 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI opened at $428.55 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.29 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.91 and a 200-day moving average of $402.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.