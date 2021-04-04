Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. TransUnion makes up about 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,668,000 after buying an additional 946,822 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,453,000 after buying an additional 366,973 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 372,472 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,814,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,068,000 after purchasing an additional 226,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.51. TransUnion has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,166. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

