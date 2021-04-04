Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. MSCI makes up approximately 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,408,000 after acquiring an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MSCI by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,962,000 after acquiring an additional 74,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MSCI by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $428.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.66. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.29 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.