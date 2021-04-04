RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $313.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.29 and a 1 year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total transaction of $53,886,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,671,138.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,482 shares of company stock worth $150,119,855. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

