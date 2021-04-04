Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $677,000 Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,617.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

