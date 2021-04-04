1,911 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.73.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $639.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $563.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.46. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $213.29 and a one year high of $640.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

