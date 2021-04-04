Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $101.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.