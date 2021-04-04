PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC decreased its position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 2.49% of PHX Minerals worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 24,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $72,309.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 68,380 shares of company stock worth $205,452 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. Analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

PHX Minerals Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

