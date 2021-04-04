RBF Capital LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 53,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 270.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 195,847 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $7,418,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

