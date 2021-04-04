Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $144.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

