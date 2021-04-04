Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 2.3% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Waste Management by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $131.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

