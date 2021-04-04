RBF Capital LLC Buys 71,319 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,319 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 1.41% of Universal Technical Institute worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth $438,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 52,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 563,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 70,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

UTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of UTI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.44 million, a P/E ratio of -54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

