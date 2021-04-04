RBF Capital LLC Increases Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 119,626 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LINC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.48 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $174.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

