RBF Capital LLC Decreases Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.74% of CarParts.com worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $742.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.31 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,566,478.63. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $874,919.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 382,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,872,556.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,158 shares of company stock worth $6,545,769. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

