RBF Capital LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

