RBF Capital LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Hanger accounts for about 1.3% of RBF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RBF Capital LLC owned about 2.04% of Hanger worth $17,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,117,000 after acquiring an additional 181,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 266,348 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hanger by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after acquiring an additional 178,187 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Hanger by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 538,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hanger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanger alerts:

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. The firm had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.